Apply Now Job no: 501815

Work type: Full time

Location: Sydney CBD



About HCF

At HCF, our purpose is to bring our human touch to healthcare. Since 1932 we’ve been putting our members and their health first. As Australia’s largest not-for-profit health fund, we cover over 1.7 million members with health, life, travel and pet insurance and our vision is to make healthcare understandable, affordable, high quality and member centric.

About the role

The primary focus of the Marketing Coordinator will be to support and assist the marketing team to achieve growth and retention goals. The Coordinator will work closely with the communications, member experience and marketing roles to deliver activities aligning with the marketing plan.

Key responsibilities

Coordination of marketing requests across the business and align with the marketing calendar

Assist with social media platforms, including posting, data collection and insights

Audience segmentation and distribution of member and marketing communications

Assist with website administration and website content

Coordinate and maintain marketing collateral

Administrative support including invoice processing, budget tracking, folder management and campaign reporting.

About you

To be successful in this role, you will demonstrate the following qualifications, experience and skills:

Tertiary qualifications in Marketing/Communications or equivalent (essential)

Sound problem-solving skills and analytical thinking

Sound written, verbal and interpersonal skills

Understanding of the role of marketing/communications in acquisition and retention

Intermediate Microsoft Office skills

Sound presentation skills

Desire to learn, develop and grow.

Culture

Working in the health insurance industry, we know how important it is to prioritise the wellbeing of our own people. We’re all about creating a fantastic people experience, guided by our values, so that we can in turn better deliver for our members. We work with our people to create a work experience that is inclusive, supportive, safe and respectful so we can do the best for our members.

Come and join our HCF team!

Benefits

Up to 50% discount on health cover, pet & travel insurance

Flexible work arrangements

Family & Friends day

Organisational wide Recognition & Rewards program

Generous Parental Leave Scheme

Certified Family Friendly Workplace

Health & Wellbeing Initiatives

A career with us – How to Apply

Please check out our website at https://www.hcf.com.au/about-us/careers

HCF is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. All suitably qualified applicants will receive equal and fair consideration for employment. Applicants who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander are actively encouraged to apply. All potentially successful candidates will be required to complete background checks which will include a police clearance prior to confirmation of employment